NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 29, 2025) An interview with Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, to discuss Navy topics and travel opportunities. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 02:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84621
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110793201.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:39
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
