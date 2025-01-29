Moving Forward and Acceptance - Radio Spot

Thirty-second radio spot highlighting the Moving Forward and Acceptance class to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio shows. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
