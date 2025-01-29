NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 31, 2025) An interview with Colt Teuscher , Liberty Center Manager, discusses new shuttles available for trips to the mall, messlords cooking demonstration, and USO taste of home event coming up. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 09:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84606
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110789686.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:20
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Colt Teuscher, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.