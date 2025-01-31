Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse, Jan 31, 2025

    Pacific Pulse, Jan 31, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.29.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, takes office sharing his goals for our future military, and Deputy Commander of the U.S. Indo-pacific command, Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd attends the annual Shangri-La dialogue Sherpa meeting.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 20:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84587
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110789037.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse, Jan 31, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    Pete Hegseth
    Pacific Pulse
    SecDef. Shangri-La

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download