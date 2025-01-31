Pacific Pulse, Jan 31, 2025

Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, takes office sharing his goals for our future military, and Deputy Commander of the U.S. Indo-pacific command, Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd attends the annual Shangri-La dialogue Sherpa meeting.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 20:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84587
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110789037.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
