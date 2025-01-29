This month we invited Mr. Keith Curry, a financial counselor from the 325th Force Support Squadron, to talk about tips and tricks on becoming fiscally responsible and debt management.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 09:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84567
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110787009.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:36
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 16, by SrA Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
