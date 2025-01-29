Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 16

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 16

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This month we invited Mr. Keith Curry, a financial counselor from the 325th Force Support Squadron, to talk about tips and tricks on becoming fiscally responsible and debt management.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 09:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:45:36
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Podcast
    325th Fighter Wing
    Team Tyndall
    Checkertails
    Lightning Within 5

