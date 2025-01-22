Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major provides updates during January 2025 town hall meeting with workforce

    Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major provides updates during January 2025 town hall meeting with workforce

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, gives the installation workforce an update on a variety of subjects Jan. 23, 2025, during a town hall meeting in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Calarco spoke about installation news, and more. The senior enlisted leader also took questions from the audience at the end of the meeting. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 16:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84544
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110784316.mp3
    Length: 00:01:14
    Artist Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major provides updates during January 2025 town hall meeting with workforce, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison CSM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download