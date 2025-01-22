Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, gives the installation workforce an update on a variety of subjects Jan. 23, 2025, during a town hall meeting in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Calarco spoke about installation news, and more. The senior enlisted leader also took questions from the audience at the end of the meeting. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 16:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84544
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110784316.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Artist
|Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major provides updates during January 2025 town hall meeting with workforce, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.