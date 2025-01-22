Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major provides updates during January 2025 town hall meeting with workforce

Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, gives the installation workforce an update on a variety of subjects Jan. 23, 2025, during a town hall meeting in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Calarco spoke about installation news, and more. The senior enlisted leader also took questions from the audience at the end of the meeting. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)