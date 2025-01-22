Refuel Radio:Airman & Family Readiness

On the fourth edition of the Refuel Radio Podcast, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief are joined by Sharon Lochman, the former 507 ARW Airman & Family Readiness Director.
They spoke about Military and Family Readiness, support services, and retirement.
The 507th Air Refueling Wing is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. The 507th ARW reports to Fourth Air Force and performs daily missions both locally and around the world in support of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements, operating out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
|01.08.2025
Date Posted: 01.27.2025
|Newscasts
|84531
|2501/DOD_110783742.mp3
|00:33:08
|2024
|Newscast
Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|2
|0
|0
