Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - OPSEC & Jobs with 86th FSS

    KMC Update - OPSEC & Jobs with 86th FSS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.27.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update featuring January as Operational Security month and jobs available in the Kaiserslautern Military Community through the non-appropriated funds human resources department, 86th Force Support Squadron, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 27, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 09:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84528
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110783648.mp3
    Length: 00:02:08
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - OPSEC & Jobs with 86th FSS, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    KMC Update
    NAF HR 86FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download