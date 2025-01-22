This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update featuring January as Operational Security month and jobs available in the Kaiserslautern Military Community through the non-appropriated funds human resources department, 86th Force Support Squadron, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 27, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 09:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84528
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110783648.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - OPSEC & Jobs with 86th FSS, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.