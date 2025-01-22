Local News - Exceptional Family Program/ Fire Helos/USS Eisenhower

A radio news broadcast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of a recently released "All Navy" (ALNAV) message, which provides updates to the Navy's Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), as well as Navy news regarding the use of naval helicopters to assist firefighting efforts in Los Angeles, and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) entering its planned maintenance period. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)