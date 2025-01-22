Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local News - Exceptional Family Program/ Fire Helos/USS Eisenhower

    Local News - Exceptional Family Program/ Fire Helos/USS Eisenhower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio news broadcast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of a recently released "All Navy" (ALNAV) message, which provides updates to the Navy's Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), as well as Navy news regarding the use of naval helicopters to assist firefighting efforts in Los Angeles, and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) entering its planned maintenance period. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84518
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110781023.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local News - Exceptional Family Program/ Fire Helos/USS Eisenhower, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uss eisenhower
    LA fires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download