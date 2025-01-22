Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Fighter Pilot Training and New NSA Naples Fire Chief

    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Fighter Pilot Training and New NSA Naples Fire Chief

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.24.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    250124-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January 24, 2025) Radio news highlighting NATO fighter pilot training held in Ramstein, Germany and NSA Naples Fire Chief Jason Kinlaw assuming command. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

