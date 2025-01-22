AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Fighter Pilot Training and New NSA Naples Fire Chief

250124-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January 24, 2025) Radio news highlighting NATO fighter pilot training held in Ramstein, Germany and NSA Naples Fire Chief Jason Kinlaw assuming command. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 03:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84516
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110781006.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
