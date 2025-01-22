Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces and 8th Communication Squadron

    AFN Naples Radio News - Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces and 8th Communication Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.23.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250123-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January 23, 2024) Radio news highlighting Pakistan assumes command of combined maritime forces and 8th Communication Squadron. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 03:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84512
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110780870.mp3
    Length: 00:02:14
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces and 8th Communication Squadron, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naples

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    AFN
    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download