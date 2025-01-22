A 15 second radio spot highlighting the commissary green initiative.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 05:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84511
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110780869.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot: Commissary Bags, by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.