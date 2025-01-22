Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE JAN. 24

    NEWS IN ONE JAN. 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.24.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade located in Ansbach, Germany is gearing up to host the second Polish Apache Initiative Summit at Katterbach Army Airfield.

    (U.S. Army Audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 07:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84506
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110780818.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2025
    Genre News
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE JAN. 24, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GERMANY
    COMBAT
    SUMMIT
    ARMY
    ANSBACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download