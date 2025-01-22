NEWS IN ONE JAN. 24

On today's News in One:
The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade located in Ansbach, Germany is gearing up to host the second Polish Apache Initiative Summit at Katterbach Army Airfield.
(U.S. Army Audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden)
