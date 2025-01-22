AFN Aviano Radio News: Mission Command in an Era of Great Power Competition

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing implementing mission command in an era of Great Power Competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Through understanding commander’s intent, and utilizing mission command, Wyvern Nation is developing a mission-ready force prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)