Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: Januray 10, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: Januray 10, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.09.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: President of the United States of America Joe Biden calls for a day of mourning due to the passing of former president of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter, and a school in Kwajalein Atoll hosted students, parents, and faculty for a live Q&A with NASA Astronauts in the International Space Station

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 20:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84495
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110780295.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Januray 10, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jimmy Carter
    Kwajalein Atoll
    Team Kwaj
    Day of Mournin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download