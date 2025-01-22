Pacific Pulse: Januray 10, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: President of the United States of America Joe Biden calls for a day of mourning due to the passing of former president of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter, and a school in Kwajalein Atoll hosted students, parents, and faculty for a live Q&A with NASA Astronauts in the International Space Station