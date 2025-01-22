Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 23 - Coast Guard Public Affairs Excellence: A Master Chief's Perspective

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 23 - Coast Guard Public Affairs Excellence: A Master Chief's Perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Audio by Sandra Lenyard 

    Defense Information School

    On this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous welcomes Master Chief Charly Tautfest, the Coast Guard's sole enlisted E-9 Public Affairs specialist. In this compelling conversation, Master Chief Tautfest shares her expertise on the Coast Guard's unique public affairs mission and provides valuable insights for military communicators. From fleet communication strategies to emerging trends in military public affairs, this discussion offers an exclusive look into the specialized world of Coast Guard communication through the lens of one of its most accomplished leaders.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 21:06
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 84494
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110780136.mp3
    Length: 00:27:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 23 - Coast Guard Public Affairs Excellence: A Master Chief's Perspective, by Sandra Lenyard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download