The DINFOS Way - Ep. 21 - DINFOS Director of Training

On this episode, we’ll explore key questions about the Defense Information School (DINFOS): Who are we, what courses do we offer, and why is our work here essential?

To help answer these questions, we’re joined by Mr. Don Smith, Director of Training at DINFOS since 2019. Mr. Smith oversees a team of more than 200 instructors, including joint-service military members, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and contractors. Together, they provide education and professional development to over 1,500 students annually in public affairs and visual information, including military members, DoD and interagency civilians, and international students.