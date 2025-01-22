A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay personnel of the upcoming "Tales of Love on Canvas" event at the Community Library on February 14, 2025. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 16:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84489
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110780073.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tales of Love Painting, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.