    The Coach Approach - Episode 11 Melissa Pagar

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Audio by Aaron Thomas 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Listen to Melissa Pagar, the DOD Coaching Program Manager, as she shares valuable insights on the current state of the DOD Coaching Program, her future vision, and how coaching has personally impacted her.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84480
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110779740.mp3
    Length: 00:12:01
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Coach Approach - Episode 11 Melissa Pagar, by Aaron Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coaching

