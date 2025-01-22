AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK STUTTGART, GERMANY (January 10, 2025) An interview discussing Planning Your Legacy with Rachel Dovan, casualty assistant for the USAG Stuttgart Retirement Services, Amy Melendez, financial advisor counselor with Army Community Services, and Capt. Justin Garwood, chief of client services with the Judge Advocate General's Corps. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amber Cobena)
This work, Morning Show with SGT Amber Cobena, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
