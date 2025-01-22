Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Show with SGT Amber Cobena

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Amber Cobena 

    AFN Stuttgart

    AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK STUTTGART, GERMANY (January 10, 2025) An interview discussing Planning Your Legacy with Rachel Dovan, casualty assistant for the USAG Stuttgart Retirement Services, Amy Melendez, financial advisor counselor with Army Community Services, and Capt. Justin Garwood, chief of client services with the Judge Advocate General's Corps. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amber Cobena)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 08:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84471
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110779177.mp3
    Length: 00:08:41
    Year 2025
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    American Forces Network
    JAG
    Army
    ACS
    Solider
    USAG Stuttgart
    Army Community Services
    AFN Stuttgart
    Judge Advocate General's Corps
    Planning your legacy

