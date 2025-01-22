Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F1 Tickets - Radio Spot

    BAHRAIN

    01.22.2025

    Audio by Seaman Jackson Wanous 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting the F1 tickets for the upcoming grand prix to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio shows. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 04:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84462
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BH
