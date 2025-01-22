Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- President Donald Trump Inauguration And New Submarine Repair Base

    AFN Naples Radio News- President Donald Trump Inauguration And New Submarine Repair Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.21.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250121-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January 21, 2025) Radio news story highlighting President Donald Trump's inauguration and the building of a submarine repair facility at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 10:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84461
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110779047.mp3
    Length: 00:02:22
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- President Donald Trump Inauguration And New Submarine Repair Base, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Inauguration
    President Donald Trump
    Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download