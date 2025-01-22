250102-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January 2, 2025) Radio Spot highlighting Transition Assistance Program classes at NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 10:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84460
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110779046.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES , IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot- Transition Assistance Program, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.