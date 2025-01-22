Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ripley RECALL Ep. 1 - Introduction to Camp Ripley and the Public Affairs Office

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Audio by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Rossow, and Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks, introduce the start of the Ripley RECALL Podcast series and provide information on upcoming events at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on January 21st, 2025. Some topics include the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange, United States Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, meeting the Camp Ripley Public Affairs team, Camp Ripley facts, functions, and history, and more.

    History
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    Ripley RECALL
    NOREX52

