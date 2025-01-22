Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Education Center and Army Volunteer of the Year

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.21.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Education Center with Marcus Gradney, University of Maryland Global Campus senior program manager, and the Army volunteer of the year with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 21. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 03:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Education Center and Army Volunteer of the Year, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Radio
    Education Center
    ACS
    KMC

