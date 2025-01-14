Pacific Pulse: January 14, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) holds change of command ceremony while moored in Sasebo, Japan; emergency responders from the 18th Wing collaborate in a major accident response exercise (MARE) at Kadena Air Base, Japan; and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with the Republic of Korea Foreign Minister in the Republic of Korea.