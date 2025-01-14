On this Pacific Pulse: Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) holds change of command ceremony while moored in Sasebo, Japan; emergency responders from the 18th Wing collaborate in a major accident response exercise (MARE) at Kadena Air Base, Japan; and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with the Republic of Korea Foreign Minister in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 20:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84415
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110775718.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 14, 2025, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.