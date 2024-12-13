On this Pacific Pulse: Singapore Armed Forces and Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia commence Exercise Valiant Mark 2024 in Singapore; Exercise Yama Sakura 87 kicks off with an opening ceremony in Japan; and Operation Christmas Drop 2024 comes to an end in the Pacific Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 20:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84414
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110775717.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: December 13, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.