    Pacific Pulse: December 13, 2024

    JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Singapore Armed Forces and Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia commence Exercise Valiant Mark 2024 in Singapore; Exercise Yama Sakura 87 kicks off with an opening ceremony in Japan; and Operation Christmas Drop 2024 comes to an end in the Pacific Ocean.

