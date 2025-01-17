The DINFOS Way - Ep. 23 - Coast Guard Public Affairs Excellence: A Master Chief's Perspective

On this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous welcomes Master Chief Charly Tautfest, the Coast Guard's sole enlisted E-9 Public Affairs specialist. In this compelling conversation, Master Chief Tautfest shares her expertise on the Coast Guard's unique public affairs mission and provides valuable insights for military communicators. From fleet communication strategies to emerging trends in military public affairs, this discussion offers an exclusive look into the specialized world of Coast Guard communication through the lens of one of its most accomplished leaders.