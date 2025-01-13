Kazabra Club Karoke 2025

A 30 second spot about the Kazabra Club Karoke nights the second and fourth Friday of every month starting Feb. 14, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. It is a 18+ event and has a vast selection of songs from all genres for singers of all levels.