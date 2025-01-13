Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News – New Aircraft Carriers & Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    AFN Naples Radio News – New Aircraft Carriers & Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.14.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    250114 NAPLES, Italy (January, 14 2025) Radio News highlighting the name announcement of two new Gerald R. Ford class Aircraft carriers and the final Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting for Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 08:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84390
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110771140.mp3
    Length: 00:02:21
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News – New Aircraft Carriers & Ukraine Defense Contact Group, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    News
    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download