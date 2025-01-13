Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Allied Chiefs of Defense Meet with NATO Secretary General & SECNAV Awards Medal to U.S. Fifth Fleet

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.15.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    250115-N-LD903-1002 NAPLES, Italy (January 15, 2025) Radio news highlighting a meeting amongst NATO military committee and Secretary of the Navy awards U.S. Fifth Fleet. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 08:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84388
    Length: 00:03:10
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Allied Chiefs of Defense Meet with NATO Secretary General & SECNAV Awards Medal to U.S. Fifth Fleet, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Naples
    SECNAV
    Fifth Fleet

