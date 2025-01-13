AFN Naples Radio News - Allied Chiefs of Defense Meet with NATO Secretary General & SECNAV Awards Medal to U.S. Fifth Fleet

250115-N-LD903-1002 NAPLES, Italy (January 15, 2025) Radio news highlighting a meeting amongst NATO military committee and Secretary of the Navy awards U.S. Fifth Fleet. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|01.15.2025
|01.16.2025 08:29
|Newscasts
|00:03:10
|NAPLES, IT
