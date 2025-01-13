250115-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January 15, 2025) Radio spot highlighting a recurring USO Naples event called "Coffee Connections" allowing dependents to enjoy coffee and make connections with other dependents. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - USO Naples Coffee Connections, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
