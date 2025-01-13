Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afternoon Alibi with Anna DeLange

    Afternoon Alibi with Anna DeLange

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.15.2025

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 15, 2024) An interview with Anna DeLange from Stars and Stripes to highlight travel opportunities. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 04:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84378
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110771022.mp3
    Length: 00:23:57
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afternoon Alibi with Anna DeLange, by SA Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    travel
    Stars and Stripes
    NASSIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download