30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Military & Family Readiness Center sponsored newcomer train trips.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 07:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84372
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110771010.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trier Train Trips, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.