This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with Master Sgt. Ricky Gennie, 8th Fighter Wing Equal Opportunity director, and the recent 8th Fighter Wing community day, which showcased several clubs around the Wolfpack to connect community members with similar interests. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 23:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Equal Opportunity & 8th Fighter Wing Community Day, by SSgt Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
