NEWSCAST 15JAN25 Fukuoka Skateboard Park

250115-N-MH959-1001 SASEBO, Japan

Fukuoka Mayor Sōichirō Takashima announces a new skateboarding park project, during a press conference released on Jan. 7, 2025, in order to mitigate safety and noise concerns due to skateboarding in Fukuoka, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary)