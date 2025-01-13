Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 15JAN25 Fukuoka Skateboard Park

    NEWSCAST 15JAN25 Fukuoka Skateboard Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.15.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    250115-N-MH959-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    Fukuoka Mayor Sōichirō Takashima announces a new skateboarding park project, during a press conference released on Jan. 7, 2025, in order to mitigate safety and noise concerns due to skateboarding in Fukuoka, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 21:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84355
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110769348.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2025
    Genre N/A
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 15JAN25 Fukuoka Skateboard Park, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Newscast
    AFN Sasebo
    Fukuoka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download