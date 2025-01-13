Raven Conversations: Episode 141 - Serving the Community in Different Uniforms, with CMSgt Lawson SGT Sprowl

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we invite guest host CMSgt Allan Lawson, State Senior Enlisted Leader and guest SGT Matt Sprowl, a member of the 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element. Tune in as SGT Sprowl talks about his motivation in serving the community in two different uniforms.