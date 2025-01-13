In this episode of Raven Conversations, we invite guest host CMSgt Allan Lawson, State Senior Enlisted Leader and guest SGT Matt Sprowl, a member of the 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element. Tune in as SGT Sprowl talks about his motivation in serving the community in two different uniforms.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 19:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84353
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110769312.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:48
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 141 - Serving the Community in Different Uniforms, with CMSgt Lawson SGT Sprowl, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.