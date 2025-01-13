Open Line is an hour-long, weekly live broadcast featuring NAVSTA GTMO leadership. Open Line was hosted Jan. 14, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 11:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84348
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110768553.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:46
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Openline, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.