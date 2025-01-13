Patient Informational Minute with LCDR Meagan Chauvin

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 10, 2025) An interview, hosted by Capt. TaRail Vernon, Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) commanding officer, featuring LCDR Meagan Chauvin, NMRTC Sigonella's obstetrician gynecologist and Director for Medical Services. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 04:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84337
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110767938.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
