    KMC Update - Winter Safety and Army Emergency Relief

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.13.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on winter safety tips with Paul Butler, a Red Cross director, and benefits offered by Army Emergency Relief with Jessee Dean, an Army Emergency Relief officer, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 13, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 10:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84334
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110766585.mp3
    Length: 00:01:58
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Winter Safety and Army Emergency Relief, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Radio
    Finance
    KMC
    AER
    Winter Safety

