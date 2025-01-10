Two-minute newscast covering U.S. Super Hornets honoring former President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced that a future San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock will be named USS Travis Manion (LPD 33). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 07:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84322
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110765654.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 250112, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.