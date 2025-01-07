On today's News in One:
27 new U.S. citizens were naturalized as part of a special program to naturalize active duty servicemembers and their families, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|11.11.2024
|01.10.2025 09:20
|Newscasts
|84310
|2501/DOD_110764102.mp3
|00:01:00
|2024
|News
|DE
|2
|0
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE Nov. 11, 2024, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS
