On today's News in One:
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hosted Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy at the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 07:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84291
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110764048.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE Jan. 13, 2025, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.