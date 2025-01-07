Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSGJoynerShowScope-2OCT2024-Afternoon

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shamel Joyner 

    AFN Bavaria

    Submission for DJOTQ. Treacherous Tea Time show featuring halloween fun and music.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 06:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84290
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110764047.mp3
    Length: 00:11:35
    Genre Blues
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSGJoynerShowScope-2OCT2024-Afternoon, by SSG Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Europe
    AFN Bavaria

