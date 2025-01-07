Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - The Big Game at Landstuhl

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30 second spot on The Big Game party at the Landstuhl Community Club, Landstuhl, Germany, Feb. 9. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airmen Ivory Stoker)

    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
