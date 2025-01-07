This is a 30 second spot on The Big Game party at the Landstuhl Community Club, Landstuhl, Germany, Feb. 9. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airmen Ivory Stoker)
This work, Radio Spot - The Big Game at Landstuhl, by AB Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
