    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 01/08/2025

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    For the 2024 calendar year, Missouri River basin runoff above Sioux City, Iowa totaled 23.3 million acre-feet, 91% of average.
    Dry conditions continue to affect the upper Missouri River Basin at the start of the 2025 calendar year, so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting below-average runoff into the mainstem reservoir system. For 2025, runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa is forecast to be 20.2 MAF, 79% of average.

    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    TAGS

    flood control
    Missouri River
    hydropower
    Missouri River Water Management
    Missouri basin

