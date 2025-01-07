Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Wiesbaden Live Radio November 19, 2024

    AFN Wiesbaden Live Radio November 19, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HESSEN, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Jonathan Enger 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Sgt. Jonathan Enger, public affairs broadcaster, Armed Forces Network Wiesbaden discusses shows and showbiz over live radio in Wiesbaden, Germany Nov. 19, 2024. The audio was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jonathan Enger)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84254
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110762559.mp3
    Length: 00:06:06
    Artist Sgt. Jonathan Enger
    Genre Newscasts
    Location: HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Wiesbaden Live Radio November 19, 2024, by SGT Jonathan Enger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    News
    Military News
    Entertainment
    Stronger Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download