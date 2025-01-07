Sgt. Jonathan Enger, public affairs broadcaster, Armed Forces Network Wiesbaden discusses shows and showbiz over live radio in Wiesbaden, Germany Nov. 19, 2024. The audio was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jonathan Enger)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 09:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84254
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110762559.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Artist
|Sgt. Jonathan Enger
|Genre
|Newscasts
|Location:
|HESSEN, DE
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Live Radio November 19, 2024, by SGT Jonathan Enger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
