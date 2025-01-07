Radio Spot - Armstrong's Smokin' Meats

This is a 30 second radio spot on Armstrong's Smokin' Meats pickup and takeout service from 5 to 7pm every Friday at the backyard of Armstrong's Club, Building 1036 on Vogelweh in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Reserve online at kaiserslautern.armymwr.com or visit in person and order directly. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)