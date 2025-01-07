Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Jan. 7, 2025

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    12.13.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Zack Stine 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Col. Troy Danderson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, discusses the relocation of the local military playhouse in Wiesbaden, Germany. This audio product was recorded at the American Forces Network (AFN) Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Dec. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Zack Stine)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 09:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Genre News
    This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Jan. 7, 2025, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Quality of life
    Volunteering
    Stronger Together
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden

