U.S. Army Col. Troy Danderson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, discusses the relocation of the local military playhouse in Wiesbaden, Germany. This audio product was recorded at the American Forces Network (AFN) Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Dec. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Zack Stine)
|12.13.2024
|01.07.2025 09:19
|Newscasts
|00:02:00
|Sgt. Zack Stine
|2024
|News
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Jan. 7, 2025, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
