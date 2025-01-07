Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stuttgart Family and MWR Climbing Challenge

    Stuttgart Family and MWR Climbing Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    12.06.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Amber Cobena and Petty Officer 2nd Class Miles McDonough

    AFN Stuttgart

    Stuttgart Family and MWR held a "Step into the New Year: Climb Challenge" on December 31, 2024. Be the fastest to climb 56 floors, the same height as the tallest building in Germany, the Commerzbank Tower.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 07:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84228
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110761584.mp3
    Length: 00:00:45
    Year 2024
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stuttgart Family and MWR Climbing Challenge, by SGT Amber Cobena and PO2 Miles McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Stuttgart
    Stuttgart Family and MWR
    Climb Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download